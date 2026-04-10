Suns' Devin Booker: Listed out for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Booker is out for Friday's game against the Lakers due to right ankle injury management.
Booker will get a maintenance day after playing in 20 straight matchups for the Suns. Collin Gillespie should be in line for a sizable uptick in minutes Friday with Booker sidelined.
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