Booker totaled 29 points (10-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 128-107 win over Sacramento.

Booker matched Dillon Brooks for Phoenix's scoring lead and continued to operate as the team's primary offensive weapon. Booker's ability to combine efficient scoring with substantial playmaking responsibilities remains central to his fantasy value, and even with Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks also handling sizable offensive roles lately, Booker hasn't lost his prominent role. The star guard has reached the 20-point mark in eight of his 10 appearances in November and is averaging 25.8 points, 5.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game this month.