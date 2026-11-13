Booker compiled 30 points (12-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, seven assists, three steals and one block across 35 minutes during Thursday's 101-96 victory over the Suns.

Booker erupted for a game-high 30 points to help Phoenix win the fourth out of the last five games. He's now eclipsed the 30-point threshold in two of his previous three outings and four of his last six overall. Booker led all players in steals and tied teammate Oso Ighodaro with a game-best seven dimes, proving the former can do much more than just score.