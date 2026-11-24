Booker recorded 22 points (8-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, three steals and one block in 42 minutes during Monday's 123-119 overtime win over the Pelicans.

Booker provided a strong scoring boost and dished out eight assists for the third time through 12 November appearances. He also made an impact on the opposite end of the court, where he accounted for three of his team's 13 steals. Booker has scored 20-plus points in four consecutive matchups following Monday's victory.