Booker totaled 20 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes in Monday's 117-105 win over Denver.

Booker led Phoenix in scoring, making his biggest impact at the charity stripe while struggling with his efficiency from the field. The star guard also dished out a game-high eight assists, matching his season-best mark set Nov. 5 against Orlando. Through 13 appearances this year, Booker is averaging 24.5 points, 5.4 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from beyond the arc.