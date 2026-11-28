Booker notched 31 points (11-21 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 38 minutes in Friday's 113-109 loss to the Mavericks.

Booker was the only Phoenix player to score more than 15 points in what became a meltdown for the Suns, as they were outscored 35-14 in the fourth quarter. The star guard reached the 30-point mark for the first time since Nov. 12, but his role as the Suns' go-to option on offense isn't in jeopardy. He has scored 20 or more points in six straight contests dating back to Nov. 16.