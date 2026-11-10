Booker tallied 32 points (10-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Monday's 122-96 loss to San Antonio.

Booker looked more comfortable from beyond the arc in this one after hitting at a clip of 32.0 percent in his previous three appearances entering Monday. He led the Suns in the scoring department and recorded at least one steal and one block for just the second time through nine games this season. Booker continues to offer up strong production as a scorer and has totaled 30 or more points in three of his last four showings.