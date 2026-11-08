Booker delivered 24 points (10-24 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and three steals across 39 minutes in Saturday's 102-99 win over the Rockets.

Booker scored seven consecutive points late in the fourth quarter to break a 95-95 tie and propel Phoenix to its second straight victory. His three steals boosted his fantasy production despite a relatively quiet playmaking performance. Booker's substantial offensive workload remains encouraging even if the efficiency isn't always there, and he extended his streak of games with at least 20 points to five games Saturday. Booker is averaging 26.6 points, 4.6 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game over that span.