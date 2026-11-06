Booker posted 30 points (11-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, eight assists and three steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 117-104 win over the Magic.

Booker was aggressive in hunting his shot Thursday, willing the Suns to an easy victory to snap a four-game losing streak. He's gone for 30-plus points in consecutive outings now, scoring 89 total over his last three showings. Booker has hit multiple three-pointers in four straight contests, as he's averaging 27.3 points and 2.8 triples since his three-point, seven-assist performance against the Thunder on Oct. 26.