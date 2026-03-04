Booker racked up 17 points (6-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and six assists over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 114-103 win over the Kings.

The Suns managed to go 2-2 with Booker out of the lineup, but his return was a great boost for a team teetering on the fringe of playoff contention. The All-Star played 31 minutes with no restrictions in his return, and we were able to witness the complete backcourt with Jalen Green available. Booker and Green have had only seven chances to play alongside each other due to injuries from both players, and the healthy duo should dramatically increase the Suns' fortunes down the stretch.