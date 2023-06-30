Eubanks and the Suns agreed on a two-year deal Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Eubanks started 28 of his 78 appearances for Portland last year, averaging 6.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks in 20.3 minutes per game. The Suns pulled Jock Landale's qualifying offer, so Eubanks will have a clear path to consistent playing time behind Deandre Ayton next season, though the Suns will presumably add a view more depth pieces to their frontcourt before the summer is over.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Questionable Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Out Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Status uncertain Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Stellar performance not enough•
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Available Thursday•