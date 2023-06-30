Eubanks and the Suns agreed on a two-year deal Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Eubanks started 28 of his 78 appearances for Portland last year, averaging 6.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks in 20.3 minutes per game. The Suns pulled Jock Landale's qualifying offer, so Eubanks will have a clear path to consistent playing time behind Deandre Ayton next season, though the Suns will presumably add a view more depth pieces to their frontcourt before the summer is over.