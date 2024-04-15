Allen and the Suns agreed on a four-year, $70 million extension Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Allen, who was sent to the Suns in the blockbuster three-team trade that landed Damian Lillard in Milwaukee, was set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer but has been rewarded for his career-high campaign and will stick in Phoenix for at least a few more years. With Devin Booker and Bradley Beal in and out of the lineup, Allen stepped up on a nightly basis and averaged 13.4 points on 49.9/46.1/87.8 shooting splits across 75 appearances (74 starts). The sharpshooter made 2.7 three-pointers per contest and connected on at least eight three-pointers seven times in 2023-24, setting a franchise record.