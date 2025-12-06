Allen produced nine points (3-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal over 26 minutes during Friday's 117-98 loss to Houston.

Allen returned from a one-game absence due to an illness, although that is where the positives end. Phoenix was terrible in this game, resulting in limited minutes for all the starters, including Allen. Look for him to turn things around when the Suns travel to Minnesota to face the Timberwolves on Monday.