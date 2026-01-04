Allen (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Allen was initially tagged as questionable for Sunday's game, but he'll end up missing a ninth consecutive game while managing a right knee injury. His next chance to play is in the second leg of the Suns' back-to-back set Monday against the Rockets. Royce O'Neale should remain in Phoenix's starting lineup for as long as Allen is sidelined.