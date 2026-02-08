Allen (knee) will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Allen had been playing well of late and was coming off a 21-point, five-rebound, four-assist performance in a loss to the Warriors on Thursday. He has scored at least 20 points in four of his previous five contests, but now he'll be sidelined until after the All-Star break. Jordan Goodwin and Royce O'Neale should be in line for more minutes while Allen is sidelined.