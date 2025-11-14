Allen will not return to Thursday's game against the Pacers due to a right quad contusion, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

It's unfortunate, because Allen was on a heater, dropping in 12 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal in his first 12 minutes of play. For now, he should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Hawks. Collin Gillespie started the second half of Thursday's game, so he stands to benefit if Allen needs to miss time.