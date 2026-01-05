Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Suns' Jamaree Bouyea: Out with concussion
Bouyea is out for Monday's game against the Rockets due to a concussion.
Bouyea is missing at least one contest while going through the league's concussion protocol. His absence Monday is unlikely to vacate enough playing time to make a noticeable impact in the Phoenix backcourt.