Bouyea finished with seven points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and two steals over 19 minutes during Sunday's 120-98 victory over the Raptors.

Sunday's contest got out of hand relatively quickly, allowing Bouyea to log his most minutes since Feb. 24. It was the first time the guard played double-digit minutes since the beginning of March as well, suggesting Bouyea is not a significant part of the rotation for now.