Williams (undisclosed) has progressed to going through 5-on-5 work, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Williams will continue to be held out through Tuesday's preseason finale due to an undisclosed injury, but the fact that he's able to participate in 5-on-5 work is an encouraging sign regarding his status for opening night. While health is a concern, Williams' enormous upside makes him an intriguing player to gamble on as you approach the 80-range on draft day.