Williams is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Shane Young of Forbes.com reports.

Williams will make his first start of the 2025-26 season after coming off the bench in his first three games of the campaign. The center has been ramping up after he missed the entire preseason due to injury. He played 31 minutes in his most recent game, logging 25 points and 11 rebounds. Oso Ighodaro will retreat to the bench.