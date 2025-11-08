site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Suns' Mark Williams: Questionable Saturday
Williams (illness) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Clippers.
Williams is dealing with an illness, which could sideline him. The team will likely turn to Oso Ighodaro, Nick Richards and Khaman Maluach if Williams is ruled out.
