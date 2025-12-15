Williams finished with 20 points (9-10 FG, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 29 minutes during Sunday's 116-114 loss to the Lakers.

Williams bounced back from a nine-point showing in his previous appearance Wednesday against the Thunder, though he wasn't given much of a chance to produce considering the game was a blowout. Sunday's matchup was a different story, as he joined Devin Booker by reaching the 20-point mark and set a new season high in swats. Williams has now put up 20 or more points in two of his last three contests, averaging 6.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over this span.