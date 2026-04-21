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Head coach Jordan Ott expects Williams (foot) to be listed as questionable for Game 2 on Wednesday versus the Thunder, per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.

Williams is considered day-to-day with left foot soreness, which has cost him each of Phoenix's past two contests. The fourth-year big man will presumably be re-evaluated closer to Wednesday's tipoff. If Williams is unable to play, Oso Ighodaro would likely play the bulk of the center minutes while Khaman Maluach handles the backup role.

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