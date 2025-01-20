Now Playing

Richards will start Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

The Suns won't waste any more time after Richards erupted for 21 points (7-8 FG, 7-9 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 29 minutes in his debut against the Pistons on Saturday. With Richards likely to remain in the starting lineup going forward, Mason Plumlee will retreat to the second unit.

