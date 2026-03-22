Dunn recorded 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 23 minutes during Saturday's 108-105 loss to the Bucks.

Dunn had his best night in quite some time, recording double-digit scoring for the first time in his past 10 games, while also adding a pair of defensive stats. While this was certainly an encouraging performance, his recent lack of production cannot be overlooked. In 14 games over the past month, he has been barely a top-300 player, averaging 5.0 points and 4.5 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per outing.