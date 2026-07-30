Suns' Ryan Dunn: Lined up for bench role this year

Dunn could be restricted to a reserve role next year after Phoenix acquired Miles Bridges from Charlotte this summer.

The Suns may have lost Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale this offseason, but they signed sharpshooter Luke Kennard in addition to receiving Bridges in a trade with the Hornets. Dunn opened 2025-26 as a starter before being phased out of Phoenix's rotation entirely during the playoffs, ultimately averaging a pedestrian 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 19.4 minutes per game over 70 appearances (16 starts) during the regular season. Dunn figures to be battling for a bench role with the likes of Jordan Goodwin, Haywood Highsmith, Rasheer Fleming and perhaps even rookie first-rounder Koa Peat at training camp this fall.