Dunn ended with 10 points (4-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 133-110 win over the Clippers.

Dunn fell two rebounds short of a double-double, efficiently scoring in double digits off the bench. His role had grown during Jordan Goodwin's absence, and it was encouraging to see Dunn still log 25 minutes with Goodwin back in the fold. However, Dunn failed to record a steal or block, and his fantasy value is largely built on those defensive contributions. Unless he can consistently provide stocks, he remains a deep-league option only.