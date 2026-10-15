Dunn registered 15 points (6-6 FG, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 23 minutes during the Suns' 123-103 preseason loss to the Spurs on Wednesday.

Dunn got the start Wednesday while the Suns rested all of their projected starters, and the third-year pro stepped up by co-leading the team in both points and blocks. He averaged 19.4 minutes per game off the bench during the 2025-26 regular season, though Dunn played less than 10 minutes in five of the Suns' six playoff games. He figures to be the most likely candidate to enter Phoenix's starting five if Miles Bridges (ankle) were to miss time.