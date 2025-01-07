Dunn finished with 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Monday's 109-99 win over Philadelphia.

Making his fifth start in the last six games, Dunn produced solid numbers in a complementary role. The three made three-pointers were his highest total since Oct. 31, and the rookie forward may have earned a regular spot in the starting five, as Bradley Beal was shifted to the bench Monday. Over his last seven games, Dunn is averaging 9.4 points, 4.7 boards, 1.4 assists, 1.4 threes and 1.1 blocks in 27.1 minutes a contest.