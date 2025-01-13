Dunn finished Sunday's 120-113 win over the Hornets with 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 27 minutes.

Dunn has started in each of the Suns' last six games, with the team going 4-2 in those contests. This was the fourth time he scored in double digits during that six-game stretch, and the rookie out of Virginia has found a way to produce on both ends of the court when given extended minutes. He's averaging 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists and a combined 1.3 steals-plus-blocks across 18 starts in 2024-25.