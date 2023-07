Watanabe agreed to join the Suns on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Watanabe is coming off a career-best season with the Nets, averaging 5.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 three-pointers on 49.1 percent shooting from the field. He'll provide valuable floor spacing for the revamped roster in Phoenix, particularly from his favorite spots in the corners.