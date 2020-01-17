Thomas Wilder: Records 16 points
Wilder posted 16 points (5-9FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes in Thursday's G League loss to Lakeland.
Wilder came off the bench but played well enough to log starting minutes. Overall this year, he hasn't been hitting shots, connecting on 38.1 percent of field goals and just 22.2 percent of three-pointers.
