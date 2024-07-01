Wiggins agreed Monday with the Thunder on a five-year, $47 million contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Thunder declined Wiggins' team-friendly $1.99 million player option for 2024-25 on Saturday, but the club had always intended to bring the 25-year-old back on a longer-term deal. The two sides were able to come to terms quickly on an agreement, with Wiggins getting some increased financial security and the Thunder retaining a versatile chess piece off the bench for the foreseeable future. Due to his standing as a low-usage player, Wiggins' offensive production rarely jumped off the page, but he was hyper-efficient with his opportunities in 2023-24, converting on 56.2 percent of his attempts from the field and 49.2 percent of his attempts from three-point range over his 78 regular-season appearances. The Thunder have already swapped Josh Giddey off the roster for Alex Caruso during the upcoming season, but unless Oklahoma City elects to marginalize or trade incumbent starting forward Luguentz Dort, Wiggins may not see his role grow substantially in 2024-25 even with the new extension in place. That said, he'll provide plenty of value off the bench thanks to his floor spacing and ability to defend both wings and forwards.