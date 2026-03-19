Wiggins logged 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds, one assists and two steals over 38 minutes during the Thunder's 121-92 win over the Nets on Wednesday.

Wiggins drew the start for Wednesday's game due to the absence of Isaiah Hartenstein (calf). The former was quiet in the first half but came alive out of halftime, scoring 13 of his 17 points in the third quarter. It was Wiggins' first game of double-digit points since March 3 against the Bulls and his third in 14 games since the All-Star break, all of which were games he started in. As a starter this season, the fifth-year pro has averaged 14.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.3 threes, 1.6 steals and 0.9 blocks over 29.4 minutes per game.