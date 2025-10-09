Wiggins (rest) is available for Thursday's preseason game against the Hornets, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.

Wiggins will be back on the floor for exhibition reps after missing Monday's preseason contest versus the Mavericks. The sharpshooter could draw a spot start at power forward in the absence of Chet Holmgren (shoulder), and Wiggins could be needed to soak up minutes in the second half as well once the rest of the starters' nights are finished.