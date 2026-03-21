default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Wiggins isn't part of the starting lineup for Saturday's game against Washington, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Wiggins made a spot start Thursday, but with Isaiah Hartenstein back in action Saturday, Wiggins will move back to the second unit. The 27-year-old logged 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Thursday's start.

More News