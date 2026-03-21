Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Coming off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wiggins isn't part of the starting lineup for Saturday's game against Washington, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Wiggins made a spot start Thursday, but with Isaiah Hartenstein back in action Saturday, Wiggins will move back to the second unit. The 27-year-old logged 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Thursday's start.
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