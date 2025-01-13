Wiggins closed with 23 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 136-95 victory over the Wizards.

The fourth-year forward led the Thunder's second unit with season-best performances in both points and boards. Wiggins has had a hot start to the month of January, and over the last six games he's averaging 14.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.8 threes while shooting a blistering 68.8 percent from the floor and 52.4 percent (11-for-21) from beyond the arc.