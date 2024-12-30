Wiggins logged 16 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and two steals across 24 minutes during Sunday's 130-106 victory over the Grizzlies.

Wiggins was impressive off the bench and made the most of his minutes despite returning to his regular bench role. Despite playing regularly with the second unit, Wiggins could be a valuable streaming option in some deep formats. He's scored in double digits in six of his 12 appearances in December, averaging 8.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 11 steals across 18.7 minutes per game.