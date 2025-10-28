Wiggins accumulated 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists across 27 minutes during Monday's 101-94 victory over Dallas.

Wiggins, just like the 2024-25 regular season, has opened the new campaign as a reliable contributor for the second unit. Through four games, he's averaging 13.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.3 three-pointers in 27.6 minutes per contest while shooting 44.4 percent from the field.