Wiggins ended Sunday's 135-127 double-overtime victory over the Raptors with 20 points (8-17 FG, 4-11 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes.

Wiggins led all bench scorers in this double-overtime thriller, and he reached 20 points for the second time this campaign. Wiggins has been a key part of the second unit for the Thunder lately, averaging 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.8 three-pointers in 20.5 minutes per contest.