Wiggins will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against Golden State, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Wiggins drew a spot start Sunday against Portland, but with Luguentz Dort now healthy, Wiggins will return to a reserve role. In 32 appearances off the bench, Wiggins is averaging 9.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 20.1 minutes.