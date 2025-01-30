Wiggins will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against Golden State, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Wiggins drew a spot start Sunday against Portland, but with Luguentz Dort now healthy, Wiggins will return to a reserve role. In 32 appearances off the bench, Wiggins is averaging 9.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 20.1 minutes.
