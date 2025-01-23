Wiggins is part of the first unit for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Wiggins will make his 12th start of the campaign Wednesday, replacing Cason Wallace alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the Thunder backcourt. In 11 starts, Wiggins is averaging 9.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals across 23.7 minutes.