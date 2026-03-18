Wiggins is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Nets, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.

Joining Wiggins in the first unit for Wednesday's game will be Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Ajay Mitchell, Cason Wallace and Chet Holmgren. As a starter this season, Wiggins has posted averages of 14.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.3 triples and 1.6 steals per contest on 43/39/79 shooting splits.