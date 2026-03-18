Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Starting Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wiggins is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Nets, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.
Joining Wiggins in the first unit for Wednesday's game will be Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Ajay Mitchell, Cason Wallace and Chet Holmgren. As a starter this season, Wiggins has posted averages of 14.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.3 triples and 1.6 steals per contest on 43/39/79 shooting splits.
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