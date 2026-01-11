Mitchell is not in the Thunder's starting lineup against the Heat on Sunday, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Mitchell got the start against the Grizzlies on Friday due to the absence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and the former finished with 23 points, six assists, three rebounds and one block over 38 minutes. Gilgeous-Alexander has been cleared to return Sunday against Miami, so Mitchell will revert to a bench role for that contest.