Mitchell totaled 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 29 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 120-107 victory over the Suns in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The second-year guard led the Thunder's second unit in scoring and assists on the night. Mitchell has made a consistent impact on defense over the last few weeks, recording at least one steal in six of his last seven games dating back to March 30 while averaging 10.0 points, 3.4 assists, 2.9 boards, 1.3 steals and 1.1 threes in 23.9 minutes during that span.