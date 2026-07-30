Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Importance grows for Thunder

According to Bryan Toporek of Forbes, Oklahoma City's offseason roster shakeup opened additional opportunities in the backcourt after the departures of Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Luguentz Dort.

Mitchell (calf) had a breakout campaign in his second NBA season and could earn a larger role in 2026-27 though he'll still have to compete with Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso and Jared McCain for consistent playing time. His continued development as a secondary playmaker could determine whether he becomes a reliable fantasy contributor.