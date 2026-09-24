Thunder general manager Sam Presti has mentioned Mitchell (calf) multiple times as a player who could take on more minutes and make a jump this season, according to Brandon Rahbar of Daily Thunder.

Mitchell appears to be a candidate for an expanded role in Oklahoma City's rotation after showing promise in a limited capacity last season. The team lost Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Luguentz Dort this offseason, making Mitchell an obvious player to watch ahead of fantasy drafts. His exact place in the rotation will become clearer during training camp and the preseason.