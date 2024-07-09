Mitchell finished with 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks in 28 minutes during Monday's 102-92 loss against the 76ers in the Utah Summer League.

Mitchell turned in a strong showing in his first game action since being drafted with the No. 38 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, finishing second on the team in scoring while also stuffing the stat sheet with a team-high three steals and two blocks. The rookie guard should continue to see a healthy helping of opportunities as Summer League play continues.