Mitchell chipped in 18 points (5-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists, one block and three steals in 31 minutes during Friday's 132-101 victory over the Kings.

Mitchell made his second start of the season with Luguentz Dort (shoulder) still sidelined, but Mitchell did the most damage once Shai Gilgeous-Alexnder took a seat in the lopsided victory. He scored 12 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, extending the lead during a decisive win for the Thunder.