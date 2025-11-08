Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Records double-double in blowout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell chipped in 18 points (5-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists, one block and three steals in 31 minutes during Friday's 132-101 victory over the Kings.
Mitchell made his second start of the season with Luguentz Dort (shoulder) still sidelined, but Mitchell did the most damage once Shai Gilgeous-Alexnder took a seat in the lopsided victory. He scored 12 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, extending the lead during a decisive win for the Thunder.
