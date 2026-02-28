This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Remains out for Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Mitchell (abdomen/ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Dallas.
Mitchell hasn't played since Jan. 21 due to an abdominal strain and a left ankle sprain. He's without a clear timeline for a return and should be considered doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Bulls until the Thunder provide an update.